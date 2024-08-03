Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 21,484 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 622,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,333 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 322,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,066 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 349,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

