Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,483 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

