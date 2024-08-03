Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,060 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,365,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.68 million. Research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

