Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 72,015 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,015 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

