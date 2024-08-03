Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,425 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $12.71 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $399.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LINC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

