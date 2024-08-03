Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $147,000 Position in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of PAYS opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.97. Paysign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paysign news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paysign



Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

