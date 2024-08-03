Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $158,000 Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.1 %

CMPO opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Report on CMPO

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CompoSecure

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.