Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $171,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after acquiring an additional 259,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

