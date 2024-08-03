QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.01 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for QUALCOMM in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $8.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 23.32%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

