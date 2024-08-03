QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Wolfe Research raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

