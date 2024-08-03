QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05. The company has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

