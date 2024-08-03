Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,721,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Quanex Building Products worth $143,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

