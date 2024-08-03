Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $151.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

