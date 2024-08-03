QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.50

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 132602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after buying an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

