Ralf Kuriyel Sells 4,465 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $161.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.71, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Repligen by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

