Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.00. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
