Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.00. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.