Randall J. Erickson Sells 23,774 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Stock Down 4.2 %

ASB opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $36,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.