Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,829,591.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,856.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,829,591.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,856.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $665,413.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,859.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

