Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 146288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 943,210 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

