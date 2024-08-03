Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 26022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.
RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
