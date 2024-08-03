Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

