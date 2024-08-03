Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$109.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$109.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. In other news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total transaction of C$6,307,717.49. Insiders sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

