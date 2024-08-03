Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $168,063,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.