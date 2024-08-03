Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Cameco has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

