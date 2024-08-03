Raymond James Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

