Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.67.

Cameco stock opened at C$52.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$44.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.66.

In related news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. In other Cameco news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

