Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,101 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 258,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

