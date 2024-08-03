Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rayonier by 488.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

