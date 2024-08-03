Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.65

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 2700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.61 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

