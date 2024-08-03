Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

