Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 64.80.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at 57.58 on Thursday. Reddit has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 78.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 63.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,493,103.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth $1,201,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

