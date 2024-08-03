Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.29

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.29 and traded as high as $30.51. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 464,493 shares changing hands.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.