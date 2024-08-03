Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

RSG opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.