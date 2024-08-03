Research Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.83.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

