Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

ALL opened at $176.82 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

