Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

