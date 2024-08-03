Reviewing ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) & Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Serve Robotics and ADS-TEC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 0 1 4.00 ADS-TEC Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

This table compares Serve Robotics and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics N/A N/A -737.38% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Serve Robotics and ADS-TEC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics $210,000.00 2,584.63 -$24.81 million N/A N/A ADS-TEC Energy $116.21 million 5.42 -$59.61 million N/A N/A

Serve Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADS-TEC Energy.

Summary

ADS-TEC Energy beats Serve Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. The company offers ChargeBox, which contains the battery and power inverters; ChargePost, a semi-mobile ultra-high-power charger; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a standard truck trailer, that has a variety of integrated inverters, air-conditioners, an energy management unit, and security firewall, as well as a communication unit through mobile radio and DC-charging technology. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery energy system that boosts capacity for the charging process; Container-Systems, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions; rack systems; and digital services. In addition, the company is developing MyPowerplant platform for residential applications. Its products are used in private homes, public buildings, commercial enterprises, industrial and infrastructure solutions, and self-sufficient energy supply systems. ADS-TEC Energy PLC was founded in 2008 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

