Reviewing bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and U.S. Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million 7.97 -$7.94 million ($0.93) -1.86 U.S. Stem Cell $80,000.00 0.00 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and U.S. Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

bioAffinity Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -171.43% -134.34% -95.83% U.S. Stem Cell N/A N/A N/A

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats U.S. Stem Cell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About U.S. Stem Cell

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its pipeline products include MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company also offers various courses for physicians and other health care professionals. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.