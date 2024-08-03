Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richmond Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.