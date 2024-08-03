Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Announces Interim Dividend of $2.70

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.61.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Rio Tinto Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.