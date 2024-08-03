Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Announces Interim Dividend of $2.70

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.61.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

