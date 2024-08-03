Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Plans $1.77 Semi-annual Dividend

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.77 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Rio Tinto Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

