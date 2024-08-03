Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Plans $1.77 Semi-annual Dividend

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.77 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Rio Tinto Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.