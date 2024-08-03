RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 71,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 93,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

