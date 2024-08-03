RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 71,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 93,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
