Robert A. Ritchie Sells 1,195 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $125.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INGR

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.