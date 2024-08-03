Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,001 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $33,401.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,107,509.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

