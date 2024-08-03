Robert W. Baird Boosts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $103.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

Get Parsons alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSN

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 493.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.