Robert W. Baird Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $6.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.45.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of DH stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after buying an additional 595,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

