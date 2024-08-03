Robert W. Baird Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $163.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.52.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Generac by 80.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Generac by 3.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 22,727.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

