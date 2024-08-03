Robert W. Baird Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,261 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 594,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

