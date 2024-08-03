Robert W. Baird Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $245.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

