Robert W. Baird Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s current price.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Udemy Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after acquiring an additional 116,346 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $25,661,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $21,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

